My Personal CFO LLC Purchases 9,262 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 102,911.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.