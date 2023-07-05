Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.02. The stock had a trading volume of 280,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

