Mystic Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. 2,530,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

