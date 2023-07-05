Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.54. The stock had a trading volume of 644,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,187. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.64 and its 200-day moving average is $278.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.