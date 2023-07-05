Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,567. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

