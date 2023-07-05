Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 88 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IGM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $392.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,391. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $398.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.37 and a 200-day moving average of $331.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

