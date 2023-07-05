Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VWO traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 2,660,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562,892. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

