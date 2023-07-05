NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 640,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 440,862 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.23.

NaaS Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAAS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

