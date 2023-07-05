NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAASFree Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 640,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 440,862 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.23.

NaaS Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAASFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAAS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

