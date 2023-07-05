NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 640,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 440,862 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.23.
NaaS Technology Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
