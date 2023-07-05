NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NCC Group Price Performance

NCCGF stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. NCC Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

