NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $51.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,655,049 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 928,655,049 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.41129015 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $44,582,511.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

