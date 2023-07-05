Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 92,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 5.5 %

NEPT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 844,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,418. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

