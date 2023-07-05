NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $80.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.95.

NTAP opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,670 shares in the company, valued at $9,202,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,872 shares of company stock worth $667,139. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

