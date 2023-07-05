NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NRBO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 87,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,427. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

