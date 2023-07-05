New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

