New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.00

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as low as C$49.98. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares changing hands.
New Look Vision Group Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a P/E ratio of 50.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.00.
New Look Vision Group Company Profile
New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.
