New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.00

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.00 and traded as low as C$49.98. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 50,900 shares changing hands.

New Look Vision Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a P/E ratio of 50.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.00.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.