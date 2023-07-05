Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Newegg Commerce Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Newegg Commerce stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 106,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.
Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Newegg Commerce will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce Company Profile
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newegg Commerce
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.