Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 106,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Newegg Commerce will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.