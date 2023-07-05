NFT Price Up 2.4% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,591.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014412 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,414.78 or 1.00051196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

