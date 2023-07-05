NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. 3,993,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.30. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.