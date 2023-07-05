Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.42. 14,954,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 31,048,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NKLA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,223 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth $605,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nikola by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,754,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 358,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 674,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

