NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Shares Down 0.4%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 46,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 83,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NioCorp Developments from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34.

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments ( NASDAQ:NB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments during the first quarter valued at $198,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

