NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.87

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 5659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

