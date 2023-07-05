NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

