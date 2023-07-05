Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.35

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 47629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
NSANY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
