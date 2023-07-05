Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.35

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 47629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

