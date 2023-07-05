Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,092.0 days.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

NFPDF stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $92.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

