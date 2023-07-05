Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Update

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 857,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 218,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NIU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

