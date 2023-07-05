NKN (NKN) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

NKN (NKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. NKN has a market cap of $60.41 million and $15.81 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

