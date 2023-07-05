Noemie Clemence Heuland Sells 4,243 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $279,062.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,060.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Noemie Clemence Heuland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 30th, Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $279,174.00.
Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.6 %
CDAY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.27. 1,204,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.