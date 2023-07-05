Noemie Clemence Heuland Sells 4,243 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $279,062.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,060.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noemie Clemence Heuland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Friday, June 30th, Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $279,174.00.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

CDAY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.27. 1,204,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.