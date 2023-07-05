NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 765,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,049. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Bank of America boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

