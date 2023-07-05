Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.23

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 3764678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,983,000 after buying an additional 77,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,627,000 after buying an additional 169,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after buying an additional 196,978 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

