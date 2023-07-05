Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NMG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMG. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.2% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 604,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 109,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 52.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Stories

