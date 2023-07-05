NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 228,100 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 526,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 44,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,082. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

