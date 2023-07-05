Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 195,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.