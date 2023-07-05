Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NEA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 195,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $12.91.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
