Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 98,765 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,262,000.

NUEM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,496 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

