Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.71

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.71 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 76606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

