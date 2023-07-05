Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 12.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPXX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

