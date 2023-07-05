NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.38

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.38 and traded as high as $38.19. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 18,380 shares trading hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $272,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

