NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.38

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.38 and traded as high as $38.19. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 18,380 shares trading hands.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
