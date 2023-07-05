Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU) Short Interest Update

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Oak Woods Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Get Oak Woods Acquisition alerts:

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OAKUU remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37. Oak Woods Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.51.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

Further Reading

