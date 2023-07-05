Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,400,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 1,670,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 307,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.22 and a beta of 1.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 2,444.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

