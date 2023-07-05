Ofer Druker Sells 1,876 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £6,434.68 ($8,166.87).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Ofer Druker sold 2,594 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.37), for a total value of £8,923.36 ($11,325.50).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Ofer Druker sold 1,328 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.51), for a total transaction of £4,714.40 ($5,983.50).

On Friday, June 30th, Ofer Druker sold 2,388 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £8,549.04 ($10,850.41).

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.67) on Wednesday. Tremor International Ltd has a one year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 462.40 ($5.87). The company has a market cap of £413.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,640.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) target price on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

