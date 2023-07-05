Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Boosted by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 541.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Okta makes up 7.8% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Okta stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

