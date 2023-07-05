Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 568,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $32,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,482,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $24,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after acquiring an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $17,880,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. 130,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

