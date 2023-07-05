On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONON shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ON by 32.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ON by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.21. ON has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About ON

(Free Report

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

