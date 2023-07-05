Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.16. 82,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 88,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

