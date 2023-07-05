OncoSil Medical Limited (ASX:OSL) Insider Otto Buttula Sells 5,307,693 Shares

OncoSil Medical Limited (ASX:OSL – Free Report) insider Otto Buttula sold 5,307,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$63,692.32 ($42,461.54).

OncoSil Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

About OncoSil Medical

OncoSil Medical Limited, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of localized radiation therapy for the treatment of pancreatic and distal cholangiocarcinoma in worldwide. Its lead product is OncoSil, a brachytherapy device indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, in combination with gemcitabine-based chemotherapy.

