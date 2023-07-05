OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 2,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

