Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,057. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

