Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

