Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.14. 2,749,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,651,085. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $315.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.