Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $52.80 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. Orchid has a total market cap of $52.80 million and $4.87 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,542.66 or 1.00003050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05629084 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $27,970,447.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

