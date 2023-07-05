O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $103,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $946.02. 42,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,380. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $927.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $867.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $644.29 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

